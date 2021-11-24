$105.08 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce sales of $105.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,875,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,433. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

