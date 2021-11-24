$10.52 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings of $10.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.13. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $5.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $34.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.28 to $34.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $52.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $52.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $44.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,297.94. 26,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,206. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $585.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,264.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,403.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

