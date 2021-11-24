$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.79 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

