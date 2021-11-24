$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Genpact reported sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 96,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 511,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

