$0.80 EPS Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Clorox posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55. Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

