$0.78 EPS Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

