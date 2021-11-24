$0.67 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NXRT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 73,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,422. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

