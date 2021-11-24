-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,362. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 297,073 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

