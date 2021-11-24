-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

CYCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 120,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,241. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

