$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

