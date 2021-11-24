$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.28. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 3,503,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,136. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

