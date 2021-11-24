$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. 87,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

