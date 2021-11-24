$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,414 shares of company stock worth $4,248,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.