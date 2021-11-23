Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

