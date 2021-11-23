Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $343.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

