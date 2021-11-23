ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 485,558 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60.

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after acquiring an additional 998,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

