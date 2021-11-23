Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $242.28, but opened at $220.90. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $204.80, with a volume of 147,634 shares changing hands.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.10.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

