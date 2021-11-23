Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $238.20 and a 1-year high of $486.83. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.56.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.