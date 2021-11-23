Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after buying an additional 170,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.