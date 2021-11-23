Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 13227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Specifically, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,568 shares of company stock worth $4,679,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

