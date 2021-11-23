Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZH traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 6,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,405. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

