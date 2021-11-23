Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Announces Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 25,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
