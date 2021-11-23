Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Buy

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,419. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

