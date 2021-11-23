Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

NDRA stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.