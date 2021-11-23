Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

