Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anterix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $61.97 on Monday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.