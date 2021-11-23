Zacks Investment Research Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Sell

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28. Traeger has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

