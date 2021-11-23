Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 39,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

