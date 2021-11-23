Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $254.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

