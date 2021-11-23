Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.69. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $254.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

