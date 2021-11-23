Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.07. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.88. 28,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,070. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.97.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

