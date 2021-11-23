Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.75 million to $64.80 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 8,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

