Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 318.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 13,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

