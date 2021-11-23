Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $525.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.00 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Itron by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 6,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. Itron has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

