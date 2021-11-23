Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.06. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 251.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 36,008 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

