Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post sales of $43.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 965,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

