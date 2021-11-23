Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Five Below posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.48. 456,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

