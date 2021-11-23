Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after buying an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,161. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

