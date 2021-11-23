Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Capstar Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. 52,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $493.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

