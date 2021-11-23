Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.76. Watsco posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $306.51 on Friday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.36 and a 200-day moving average of $284.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.