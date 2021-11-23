Zacks: Analysts Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.90. 1,437,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,039. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

