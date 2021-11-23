Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

URBN stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

