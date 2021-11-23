Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.