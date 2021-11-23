Zacks: Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.11. SAP reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $125,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,338. SAP has a one year low of $115.70 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

