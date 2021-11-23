Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $1.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.