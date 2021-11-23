Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.70 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $186.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. 593,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,833. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

