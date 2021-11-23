Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.76. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

