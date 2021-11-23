Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 1,513,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

