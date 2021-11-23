Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 654,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

