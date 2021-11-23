Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock opened at $539.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $545.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.07 and its 200 day moving average is $436.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

