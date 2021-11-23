YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $370,211.15 and approximately $21,486.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,087 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

